LANCASTER — Newly appointed Lancaster School District trustee Rosemary Mann will be sworn into office Tuesday.
Mann was one of five candidates seeking to fill a vacancy on the board created by the retirement of former longtime trustee Diane Grooms, who moved out of state.
The school board interviewed the candidates on Thursday night for the provisional appointment.
Mann, the wife of Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann, is a past member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She is co-director of the Barnyard Belles and sits on the boards of Antelope Valley Fair Association and Desert Haven Enterprises.
The Lancaster School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Park View Educational Complex board room, 808 West Ave. J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.