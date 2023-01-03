PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms.
Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023, and former US Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived a 2011 shooting, served as grand marshal.
“The New Year is a time for renewal, an opportunity for a fresh start,” Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott told the television audience.
The parade, which by tradition is held, on Jan. 2, when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, kicked off with the Los Angeles band Fitz and the Tantrums! performing “Let Yourself Free” and a crowd-pleasing flyby of two US Air Force B-1B jets, which were manufactured at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale. They took the place usually occupied by the B-2 bomber, as that fleet was grounded, last month, after suffering damage on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
Rain has rarely fallen on the parade, but this year it came close. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend — and rain returned, Monday evening, during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.
But earlier in the day, parade participants and thousands of spectators avoided a soaking.
Giffords rolled down the 5.5-mile route in a flower-decked antique convertible, accompanied by her husband, Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.
Marching bands came from across the US and around the world.
The Riverside County sheriff’s mounted unit was led by a riderless horse in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, who was slain during a traffic stop, on Dec. 29.
The floats offered simple beauty — birds, bees, bears, bugs and giraffes covered in flowers or other natural materials — as well as messages such as a Cal Poly universities’ entry called the “Road to Reclamation” depicting animated snails and mushrooms living on a fallen tree branch.
The Louisiana Office of Tourism’s “Feed Your Soul” float depicting a paddlewheel riverboat was the stage for mid-parade performance by Lainey Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.