ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant Project’s construction is nearing completion.
During a Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Public Works Manager Brach Smith said in an update that the project’s contractor had received the final shipment for parts to complete the project.
Since the last time the Board was updated on the project, approximately 270 feet of stainless steel piping has been welded, installed, pressure-tested and backfilled.
Smith also said they have started to install the motorized valve to control the airflow in the basement, and the contractor is making the final adjustments to attach new blowers to the newly installed airline.
An electrical subcontractor is also on-site focusing on the installation of the panels that control the basement’s automatic valves.
Construction for the project began in November 2019 and was projected to continue for 18 months. The estimated cost of the project is $10,089,258.98 as of Dec. 15.
The Water Reclamation Plant will provide enlarged treatment capabilities and the means to reintroduce the treated, clean and healthy water back into the aquifers.
To stay up to date on the project’s progress and see how far along the project has come, visit www.rosamondcsd.com/customers/wwtp-construction-updates
