ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors approved its 2020 Urban Water Management Plan, on Wednesday, following a public hearing.
The plan is a blueprint used to show projected water demand and supplies up to 25 years in the future, including scenarios for normal and drought years.
The state Department of Water Resources requires water agencies to update and submit the plans every five years.
Consultant Kennedy Jenks prepared the 2020 plan for the RCSD, which serves more than 5,000 water connections. It revises the 2015 plan with updated water use figures and legislative changes that have occurred in the intervening years, Karina Yap, staff engineer for Kennedy Jenks, said.
An approved Urban Water Management Plan is commonly required for state grants and loan funding assistance, she said.
The 2020 plan shows a projected population growth of 1.6% annually, based on Kern County and California Department of Labor statistics, Yap said. With a starting population of 18,372, in 2020, it projects the District’s population to stand at 27,321, by 2045.
The plan shows the District used 2,233 acre-feet of water, in 2015, and 2,493 acre-feet, in 2020, likely the result of a rebound in water use following the previous drought years, according to the plan. An acre-foot is nearly 326,000 gallons.
The number of connections increased slightly in those five years, from 4,777 to 5,191 total connections.
The plan shows that total residential usage increased by 14%, from 2015 to 2020.
It also documents that the District reached and exceeded the mandated reduction in per capita water use by 20% by 2020, using 2001 to 2010 data as a baseline. With that baseline, the District’s target reduction was 142 gallons per capita per day, while the actual use in 2020 was 121 gallons per capita per day.
Based on the projected population growth and the fact that demand is not expected to change dramatically during dry years, the plan projects water demand to be 2,699 acre-feet annually in 2025, climbing to 3,707 acre-feet per year, in 2045.
“Ultimately, the plan documents that in a normal year, a single dry year and multiple dry year scenario, RCSD has adequate supplies for customers,” Yap said.
In meeting the water demand of its customers, the District relies on groundwater resources and water purchased through the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency.
With the imminent start-up of its new water reclamation plant, it will also augment groundwater supplies through recharge of treated wastewater.
The plan shows the District’s supplies, for 2020, as 2,457 acre-feet of groundwater and 36 acre-feet of water from AVEK, for a total of 2,493 acre-feet.
With AVEK supplies not guaranteed each year, the District relies much more heavily on groundwater.
“RCSD’s long-term goal is to minimize reliance on purchased water from AVEK,” Yap said, “and current actions taken by the District that support this goal include: a) requiring that new developments acquire their own water rights, ensuring that the District will have adequate supplies to support these new developments, and b) recharging treated wastewater to the groundwater basin, to eventually maintain three to four years of banked groundwater for use during shortages.”
Under the plan, groundwater use is expected to increase, from 2,660 acre-feet, in 2025, to 3,654 acre-feet, in 2045. The District has been purchasing water rights to make up for losses in how much groundwater it may pump as a result of the adjudication which dictated groundwater use across the Antelope Valley.
The plan also states that the District will use water banked underground to make up differences in demand and water supplies during a drought.
Water conservation programs, tiered pricing and efforts to reduce water loss through leaks are part of the District’s plans to ensure water demand does not exceed supplies, according to the plan.
