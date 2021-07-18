ROSAMOND — As drought grips the West and Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use statewide, the Rosamond Community Services District is looking for new ways to encourage and help its customers conserve.
The Board of Directors created an ad hoc water conservation committee Wednesday to brainstorm ideas for public outreach and education to motivate customers to cut their water use.
Rosamond customers have already proven their ability to conserve, with the district having met earlier reduction targets ahead of schedule. But that earlier success may make the latest request a more difficult task, Directors said Wednesday.
“They’ve done all we’ve asked them,” Board President Rick Webb said.
The District will have to get creative in coming up with new means of encouraging conservation. Rebate programs used elsewhere aren’t an option, as the District does not have the revenues to support them, Webb said.
“This way (with the ad hoc committee) at least gives us a chance to explore some options,” he said.
Previous state-mandated reductions used 2013 as a base year, and Rosamond costumers overall reduced their water use by approximately 40% over that base year, Director Byron Glennan said.
The latest request — so far, only voluntary — asks for a 15% reduction over the 2020 water use, which for most Rosamond customers is on top of the 40% already achieved, he said.
The need to conserve, however, is acute as the state is facing the driest year on record, Director Greg Wood said.
“It’s looking pretty bleak,” he said.
Rosamond reached the state’s earlier targets but is still asked to cut back even further, something Wood said he isn’t sure other communities are doing as successfully.
“I just hope the rest of the state is as diligent in conserving water as this community is,” he said.
The Board also discussed the effects of the pandemic-induced state moratorium on turning off service to customers who haven’t paid their bills.
In the more than a year since the moratorium was put in place, the District has accumulated 390 delinquent accounts totaling more than $80,000 owed, Assistant General Manager Lizette Guerrero said.
Prior to the moratorium, the District had 15 outstanding accounts, with a total of just over $4,000 owed.
The moratorium will expire on Sept. 30, at which time customers will be responsible for paying their delinquent bills.
District officials are encouraging customers to check with state assistance programs to see if they qualify for help to cover the bills and to call the District’s customer service department regarding payment plans.
