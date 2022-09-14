ROSAMOND — Kern County officials have identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting as Eric Castillo, 22.
Two juveniles were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, as part of the investigation into the shooting.
Deputies were called to a reported shooting, at 3:15 a.m., in the 1800 block of Sandra Way, near 20th Street West and about 1.5 miles south of Rosamond Boulevard.
Once there, deputies found Castillo suffering from gunshot wounds, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Medical aid arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, officials reported.
A second gunshot victim, an unidentified juvenile male, also found at the scene, was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, officials reported.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced deputies had arrested two male suspects, ages 15 and 16, in connection with the shooting. They were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. The case number is 2022-00107482.
