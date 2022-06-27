ROSAMOND — Despite a power outage and other hiccups, Rosamond Community Services District’s new water reclamation plant is working through the start up process and expects to begin introducing wastewater into the system, the week of July 5, officials reported.
The freshwater start up process began, about two weeks ago, Thien Ng, Kennedy Jenks Southern California Construction Lead, told the Board of Directors, on Wednesday.
“With anything like this, you have unexpected things that pop up,” he said.
The startup was later than planned, as one on of these unexpected things was an issue with the programming for the computerized system that controls the plant, as well as the rest of the District’s water distribution system.
“You have 1,000 things that need to talk and work together,” Ng said.
He said they have confidence they can meet the July 5 target, but some testing still must be completed before then that could identify additional issues.
Director Greg Wood noted that startup delays are normal for a project such as this.
“That’s when you find out all the nit-picky, punch list items,” he said. “Sounds like you guys have got everything under control.”
Early Wednesday morning, during a day of thunderstorms, the plant lost power and was running on backup generators, Senior Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Ryan Becker said.
This was enough to “keep water moving,” he said, but some aspects of the plant are not covered by generator power, which means it loses some of the redundancy it would normally have.
The crew was working to connect everything to the backup generators, he said.
