ROSAMOND — The 44th annual William M. Ketchum Memorial Armed Forces Appreciation Day Parade will step off Saturday on Diamond Street.
Presented by the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, the annual tradition will begin at 10 a.m. at Orange Street.
The parade route runs down Diamond Street, through the traditional business district, to Locust Street, where it will turn west and head to Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West.
This year’s theme is “In Honor of Those Who Serve … Thank You.”
There were 22 parade entries registered as of Thursday, but registrations will be accepted on the morning of the parade, which traditionally has swelled the ranks, Chamber Vice President Jack Miller said.
Registration is $20 per entry.
Among the local officials scheduled to attend are Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, along with Lt. John Williams of the California Highway Patrol Mojave Office.
Trophies will be awarded following the parade — probably about 11:30 a.m. — at the announcer’s booth, across from the Chamber’s event center adjacent the offices at 2861 Diamond St.
Food vendors will also be there, and the event center will feature picnic tables and music for the post-parade celebrations.
“Everybody can get some food and enjoy the day,” Miller said.
While the parade will take place as normal, the traditional Septemberfest that followed will not be held this year, he said. Complications from the COVID-19 pandemic made the event infeasible.
