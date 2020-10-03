Another motorcyclist died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision on Thursday.
California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Officer T. Sanders responded to a call regarding a vehicle versus motorcycle collision at 1:18 p.m., Thursday, on the southbound 14 Freeway, south of Avenue D.
Rosamond resident, 83-year-old Carolyn Horton, was riding a 1997 Honda Goldwing motorcycle and traveling southbound on SR-14, south of Avenue D, in the #2 lane at approximately 65-70 mph. She was directly behind a 2007 Mercedes being driven by 27-year-old Breania Williams of Palmdale. Williams had a three-week old child in the vehicle.
According to a CHP report, Williams was also in the southbound #2 of SR-14 and was traveling between 65-70 mph. A witness and Williams slowed for traffic in the #2 lane, but Horton was unable to slow or stop in time and collided with the rear-end of the Mercedes.
As a result of the collision, Horton was thrown from the motorcycle, which resulted in fatal injuries. No other parties were injured in the collision.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the incident.
The motorcyclist’s next of kin was notified and the LA Coroner’s Office released her name Thursday.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” a statement from the CHP said. “This is the 30th person killed, so far, this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing a seatbelt.”
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office by calling 661-948-8541.
