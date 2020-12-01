ROSAMOND — A Rosamond man was shot to death in October, according to an examination by Kern County Sheriff/Coroner Donny Youngblood.
Rodman Alfredo Quintana was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Youngblood’s postmortem examination.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Sequoia Lane at 4:25 p.m., Oct. 7. When they arrived, they found Quintana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
No further information about the incident or suspect is available.
