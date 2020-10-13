ROSAMOND — A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Rodman Alfredo Quintanilla, 37, of Rosamond, was shot and killed at 4:25 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Sequoia Lane. The name of the shooter or the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.
Quintanilla died at the scene and a postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date to confirm the cause and manner of death.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, but the death has initially been ruled a homicide.
