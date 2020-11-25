LANCASTER (CNS) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Kern County man who was killed when the car he was driving rear-ended a big rig on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway in the Lancaster area.
Kevin Farris, 26, of Rosamond was injured at about 9:20 p.m. Monday near Avenue K-8 and died at a hospital, the California Highway Patrol reported.
According to the CHP, Farris was driving a 2008 Infiniti when, “for reasons still under investigation,” his car struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner that was hauling a flatbed trailer.
The trucker, 32-year-old Mitchell Hernandez of Coachella in Riverside County, was not injured, the CHP reported.
“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP reported.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Officer D. Jackson at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
