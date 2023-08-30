BAKERSFIELD — A Rosamond man was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and related charges during an incident in September when he was found to have nearly four times the legal limit for blood alcohol content.
A Kern County jury on Thursday found Brian Ellis guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, along with the enhancement that Ellis had a .15% blood alcohol level or higher, the Kern County District Attorney’s office reported Tuesday.
The incident that led to Ellis’ conviction occurred on Sept. 22, when he and a companion drove to a convenience store in Rosamond to buy cigarettes, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Ellis reportedly pulled into the parking lot and stumbled out of his vehicle, falling to the ground and remaining there for approximately 40 minutes, unable to get up due to his intoxication. Multiple witnesses saw this, including one who called 911 to report it while another removed the keys from Ellis’ vehicle.
When Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Ellis seated in his vehicle and immediately noticed signs and symptoms of intoxication, the district attorney’s office reported.
He was ordered from the vehicle and California Highway Patrol officers were called to conduct a DUI investigation, which found Ellis to be too impaired to safely drive.
Ellis was arrested and submitted a chemical breath test, which indicated his blood alcohol content was .305%, nearly four times the legal limit of .08%, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday. Ellis faces a sentence of up to one year in jail.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer urges residents never to drive while intoxicated and to call 911 if they witness a dangerous driver on the road.
“The community members who stepped forward are to be commended. Every year, grieve the loss of their loved ones who were killed in a DUI-related incident,” she said in a statement about the conviction. “While I am grateful that no innocent victims were involved, this incident could have had a different outcome if it weren’t for the proactive and concerned community members.”
