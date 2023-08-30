BAKERSFIELD — A Rosamond man was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and related charges during an incident in September when he was found to have nearly four times the legal limit for blood alcohol content.

A Kern County jury on Thursday found Brian Ellis guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, along with the enhancement that Ellis had a .15% blood alcohol level or higher, the Kern County District Attorney’s office reported Tuesday.

