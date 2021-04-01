BAKERSFIELD — A Rosamond man was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder on a peace officer on March 26 in connection with an incident that occurred on June 22.
Benjamin Avalos, 38, was also found guilty of counts of assault on a peace officer, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, negligent discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest. A Kern County jury announced its verdict on March 26, but a separate court trial regarding his prior convictions was held on Tuesday.
The incident from which the charges were filed against Avalos occurred on June 22. Kern County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a call in Rosamond regarding an active shooter, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
When the deputies and officers arrived, they discovered Avalos was firing a gun inside and outside of a home. Several residents called 911 and fled their homes because they saw him in the driveway of a home, firing multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun.
“As officers began approaching the scene using patrol cars as cover, they announced themselves to Avalos and ordered him to surrender,” the news release said. “Instead of complying, the defendant fired multiple rounds at responding officers. Law enforcement officers immediately took cover and then continued to make verbal orders for Avalos to surrender.”
The shooter did eventually put down his gun, but he continued to refuse orders and was hostile with deputies and officers. A Kern County deputy deployed his Taser to apprehend and subdue Avalos.
Avalos fired a total of 45 shots over several hours, including before and after law enforcement officer arrived on scene. He was arrested without substantial injuries.
“After the incident, and as the defendant was being medically cleared, Avalos made his intentions clear to the deputy transporting him, stating, ‘If I ever see you motherf---s again, I’m going to shoot every one of you,’ ” the news release said.
In a subsequent court hearing, it was discovered that Avalos had a prior felony conviction for residential burglary in 2015 in New Mexico. This is a prior strike offense that may increase his ultimate sentence.
An online court records search revealed a lengthy criminal history in New Mexico, including a November 2014 case in which he pleaded no contest to: aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, battery (household member), resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (arrest), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and criminal damage to the property of a household member (under $1,000).
In addition, he pleaded no contest to the following charges from an August 2014 case also in New Mexico: Battery upon a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (arrest).
“Deputies and officers in the field are tasked with protecting public safety, even when doing so puts them in mortal danger,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the news release. “Officers and deputies who respond to violent threats to the community deserve not only our appreciation for their efforts to end violent situations, but also the protection that comes with a conviction and an appropriate sentence for those who attempt to murder them simply doing their jobs.”
Avalos’s sentencing date is April 28 before Superior Court Judge David Zulfa. He faces a potential sentence in excess of 200 years to life.
