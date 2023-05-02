ROSAMOND — “Center of the Universe,” an original musical written by Rosamond High Early College Campus senior Rhiannon Martel and teenager Sadie Gibson, will have its world premiere Wednesday in the school’s theater.
The musical will be on stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the black box theater, 2925 Rosamond Blvd.
The story centers on a guardian who leaves other guardians to become immortal.
“She’s trying to get her divine powers so that she can rule over her land in the kingdom that she is in,” Martel said.
The guardian has to get her divine powers from the universe in which she was born; however, she can’t do it alone.
The student production came together fairly quickly. In December, Martel asked director/drama teacher Heather Burgess if she wrote a play, would Burgess consider it for the department’s spring play.
“I said SURE!,” Burgess wrote in the director’s note in the program.
Within a week, Martel presented Burgess with a 45-page script.
“We read it as a class and were all captivated by the world she created,” Burgess wrote.
The characters are a mix of monsters and humans.
“A lot of my fellow classmates wanted to be, like, the villains of the story, and honestly so did I,” Martel said. “So I wanted my characters that were mixed good and evil.”
The play became a musical.
“The music adds more to the story, to be honest; it makes it way more interesting,” Martel said. “It explains the characters and the story a lot better.”
Burgess brought Gibson onto the team.
“I read it in its original form, which was just a play,” Gibson said.
As Gibson read through the play, she noted in pencil possibilities in the script for songs.
“The show is really good,” she said.
Martel and Gibson collaborated on how they would turn it into a musical. Gibson wrote 13 songs. Martel wrote about half of the lyrics.
“I had to write all these songs with orchestrations in a week,” she said. “It was a good time and I think it turned out pretty well.”
Student River Acosta, who plays Blake in the play, wrote “Borrowed Time,” the final song in the show.
“I thought it would be really cool if I could contribute, so I wrote it,” Acosta said. “And then Sadie just kind of took it and ran with it, which was really cool to see her take on something that I’d written.”
Burgess welcomed the original work.
“It’s been super exciting for me and kind of reignited my enthusiasm for theater because it’s something brand new,” Burgess said. “When Rhiannon brought me her script and I read it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is something new.’ I’m invested in these characters and I’m excited for them.”
Burgess added Gibson’s songs are catchy songs that have been in her head the past couple of months.
“It’s really, really exciting to see what started as Rhiannon’s initial idea spark creativity among our whole class and our whole cast,” she said. “And so people have been able to bring their own unique talents with art and design and music and kind of come together and really tell the story as a group.”
Tickets cost $5 for students and children and $10 for adults.
