ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District trustees approved a $106,588 contract for a shade structure at Rosamond Elementary School near where one of the new modular kindergarten classrooms are to be placed.
District officials “broke ground” in June for three new modular buildings that will provide six new kindergarten classrooms for a total of 12 at the school. Construction is expected to be completed in November. The buildings are expected to open for students early next year.
“In my opinion this is the best use of that money, which shade structures are king out here because you can never have enough shade,” Board President Mario Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez added they decided to do the shade structure now rather than wait to avoid having more work later to break up concrete.
The Board approved the contract with 4-0, with trustee Dewine Moore absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.