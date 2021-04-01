ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District plugged the feed line to the Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant and bypassed the wastewater flow to complete valve, vault and electrical installations that are impossible to complete while the plant is in operation, according to a project update by Public Works Manager Brach Smith presented at the March 24 Board of Directors meeting.
Taking advantage of the plant shutdown, staff also drained, cleaned, and inspected equipment that is usually submerged. Work on the aeration basin continues progressing as expected.
General Manager Steve Perez commended the Rosamond Community Services District team for their work to plug and bypass the feed line to the plant.
“To plug and bypass a working effluent line is a huge undertaking and our team was able to accomplish it without and disruption of service,” General Manager Steve Perez said at the meeting. “This speaks to their exceptional level of professional skill.”
Perez also noted that the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency reported it will receive 5% of its state water allocation, down from the usual 60% they receive. AVEK will be able to fulfill customer contracts relying on previously banked water.
“This announcement underscores the importance of RCSD securing a domestic water supply through land purchases for water pumping rights and the water pumping credits earned through completion of the Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant,” Perez said.
Construction for the project began in November 2019 and was projected to continue for 18 months. The cost of the project is $14,528,425.60.
The Water Reclamation Plant will provide enlarged treatment capabilities and the means to reintroduce the treated, clean and healthy water back into the aquifers.
