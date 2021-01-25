ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council met on Thursday for its first meeting of the year, swearing in three new officers — Secretary Donna Morris, Director Tim Blakeley and Director Dennis Shoffner.
Laura Wyatt, a Kern County supervisor representative of District 2, reported to the Council that $30 million in grants were awarded to small businesses throughout the county.
“We gave away thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer, thousands of masks and all the personal protective equipment that businesses may need to continue to operate,” she said. “So they’re doing everything they can to support the economy. But still operate within the restrictions that have come to us from the state.”
Wyatt said the restrictions are hard to follow because they change rapidly and daily.
She also reported to the Council that so far for East Kern Tehachapi Hospital and Ridgecrest Hospital are the only two vaccination sites. The Kern County Health Department is trying to open up more vaccination sites in the area.
“The plan or thought process is going to be every location that was a testing site transfer into a vaccine site,” Wyatt said. “So that means we’ll have locations in Rosamond, Mojave (and) Boron and open it up so it’s easily accessible to Eastern Kern residents.”
So far some of the challenges the county is facing has been staffing and logistics surrounding the vaccine.
“So each vaccine that is received has to be administered immediately, it can’t sit,” Wyatt said. “Then after someone has a vaccine administered, they have to be monitored for 15 minutes after. So it’s a little time consuming and it’s not as rapid as running the testing sites that we’ve seen.”
She also said the county is working with some of the rotaries, clubs and organizations to give rides to seniors who do not drive anymore to get the vaccine.
“Going to their home, picking them up, getting them to the vaccine site and driving them home,” Wyatt said. “Things like that are in the works.”
The Council is scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 via Zoom.
