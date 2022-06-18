ROSAMOND — Two people were killed and two others injured, Wednesday night, in a head-on collision on Rosamond Boulevard, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred at about 10:45 p.m., on Rosamond Boulevard, east of 46th Street West, when a Chevy Blazer driving west and a Tesla heading east collided, Officer Aaron Maurer of the CHP Mojave Office said.
The driver and a passenger in the Tesla were pronounced dead at the scene. The Kern County Coroner identified them as Alex Francisco Cuesta, 38, and James Clinton Davies, 45, respectively. Both are listed as Rosamond residents.
Additionally, a second passenger in the Tesla and the driver of the Chevy were injured and were transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, Maurer said.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol use was involved, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.