ROSAMOND — Palmdale Regional Medical Center is closing its Rosamond Urgent Care clinic, on June 30, just over three years after its heralded opening as a means of providing health care to an under-served community.
“The decision to close was made following a thorough analysis of options, including the availability of alternative care locations in the region,” PRMC interim CEO Brad Neet said in an email. “We thank the physicians and staff who have served patients with quality care.”
Edwards Air Force Base notified base personnel of the coming closure, as it is the closest urgent care facility to the base. Without it, the nearest options are in Lancaster and Palmdale.
The storefront clinic, located at 2559 West Rosamond Blvd. in the Albertson’s shopping center, has offered medical care for non-life-threatening illness or injury, such as coughs, sore throats, ear infections, burns, cold or flu, cuts, pulled muscles or strains, urinary tract infections and the like. It also offers EKG testing, vaccinations, flu and pneumonia shots, school physicals and employer services, as well as telehealth options.
The 3,000-square-foot clinic was opened to much fanfare, in January 2019.
Before that time, the unincorporated community lacked medical services of any kind and residents had to travel to Lancaster to receive care.
With little medical service for more than 50,000 people in the east Kern County area, “This would classify as an under-served area,” former PRMC CEO Richard Allen said during a September 2018 introduction to the clinic site for local officials. “There’s no question that having access is the most important thing we can do.”
