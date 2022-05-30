ROSAMOND — Applicants are sought to join the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, the body that provides feedback to the Kern County Board of Supervisors from the unincorporated community.
The seven-member Council has one vacant seat, due to the resignation of Director Donna Morris, about five months ago.
Formed in 2006, the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council serves as “the eyes and ears” for the Kern County 2nd District supervisor, the unincorporated community’s closest elected official.
It serves in advisory role to the supervisor and the Kern County Planning Department, providing a conduit for information between the county and residents.
Applicants for the Council must be registered voters residing in Rosamond.
Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner will make the appointments to the seat. The term for the vacant seat expires in 2024.
The Council meets at 7 p.m., on the third Thursday of each month, at Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West.
Those interested in applying to join the Council should contact Scrivner’s office at 661-868-3660, or email the Clerk of the Board at clerkofboard@kerncounty.com
