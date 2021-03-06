Rosalyn Koo, a powerful fundraiser for the Chinese community in the San Francisco area and for schoolgirls in China, died Jan. 30 at her home in San Mateo. She was 94.
The cause was chronic kidney failure, her daughter Debbie Soon said.
Koo had had a successful career as the chief financial officer and a partner of MBT Associates, a large architectural firm based in San Francisco, when in 1988 she retired, at age 62, to devote herself to good works. She became the kind of funding angel of whom nonprofits dream.
She was a force behind the 70-unit Lady Shaw Senior Center, serving the Chinatown and North Beach neighborhoods, which faced considerable community opposition and took seven years to build.
“She knew who to ask, how much to ask for and when to ask,” said Anni Chung, the president and chief executive of Self-Help for the Elderly, a nonprofit of which Koo was a board member.
At one community hearing, Koo often recalled, a prominent resident challenged her by saying, “Why don’t you go back to Chinatown?” Koo stared her down and replied: “You know what? I’m going to outlast you.”
Among other civic endeavors, she oversaw and helped fund the expansion of the Chinatown branch of the San Francisco Public Library and was a founder of the 1990 Institute, which supports “a constructive environment for both US-China relations and for Asian-Americans,” according to its website.
