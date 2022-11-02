Wyman obit

Councilwoman Rosalind Wyman wears an LA Bums cap and flashes a victory sign, Oct. 8, 1957, in Los Angeles after the Council approved an ordinance clearing way for the “Bums” (Brooklyn Dodgers) to move to LA.

 Ed Widdis/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, a pioneering woman in Los Angeles city government who was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers to town and a longtime insider in California Democratic politics, has died, her family said, Thursday. She was 92.

Wyman died peacefully, late Wednesday night, at her Los Angeles home, the family statement said.

