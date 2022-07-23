JUNIPER HILLS — A raid on an apparent cock-fighting operation, on Wednesday, yielded more than 200 roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.
The Sheriff Department’s Community Partnership Bureau’s Antelope Valley team served a search warrant for illegal possession of a fighting rooster on a property in the Juniper Hills area of unincorporated Los Angeles County.
The team found approximately 228 fighting roosters at the site, as well as approximately 500 to 600 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $500,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report.
Also found during the search was a .22-caliber rifle.
A man was arrested and booked at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. No information about his identity or the specific charges were available, Friday.
Assisting in the seizure were personnel from Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, SPCALA and the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.
