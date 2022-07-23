Juniper Hills raid

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana, along with more than 200 roosters, were seized, Wednesday, in Juniper Hills during a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Partnership Bureau.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

JUNIPER HILLS — A raid on an apparent cock-fighting operation, on Wednesday, yielded more than 200 roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.

The Sheriff Department’s Community Partnership Bureau’s Antelope Valley team served a search warrant for illegal possession of a fighting rooster on a property in the Juniper Hills area of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.