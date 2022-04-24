LANCASTER — A new, larger venue brought thousands of people out to the AV Fair and Event Center, on Saturday, for an expanded 2022 California Poppy Festival loaded with events for the whole family.
The popular, award-wining event was back for the first time in two years after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Poppy Festival moved to the AV Fair and Event Center, this year, after 28 years at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The festival expanded to three days with a Friday start. The festival will conclude, today. Festivalgoers could enjoy live music and other live entertainment, carnival rides, a petting zoo, an exotic animal display, camel rides, a BMX bike show and more. There were more than 200 vendors, a beer garden and many food options. Saturday’s events included the Rural Olympics and Monster Truck Nitro Tour.
“I like the parking better and I like the fact that everything’s so spread out because you’re not packed in,” festivalgoer Rhea Smith said. “I think they’re going to need to fill in the venue a little bit if they’re going to be in a venue this big. They’re going to have to bring in some more booths and food and stuff.”
Smith added she was having a “very good time.”
“It’s a good start and we’ve been coming to the Poppy Festival since it existed,” she said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.”
For some attendees, Saturday’s event could be better described as the Puppy Festival. The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control brought 35 dogs from the Lancaster and Palmdale animal care centers available for adoption.
Marissa Chavez, volunteer programs coordinator for Lancaster and Palmdale animal care centers, estimated they had about 10 adoptions within the first 90 minutes, on Saturday.
The dogs were available for a discounted rate of $50, plus a $20 license fee for Los Angeles County residents. Sydnee Sloan adopted a puppy shepherd mix she named Poppy. Sloan gave the Poppy Festival’s new location her approval.
“It gives more space so you have a lot more stuff happening,” Sloan said, adding she was enjoying the festival.
Palmdale resident Jessica Santillano was reunited with her lost dog, Babo, a one-year-old Armenian Gampr.
“He got out like two weeks ago and we found him on the Web site,” she said. “They said he was over here so we came over here to see if we can get him.”
Santilllano and her daughter Kaylee came to the Poppy Festival just to get Babo.
“It feels like we’re in a movie; we’re racing against time just to get the dog,” she said. “We had to pay for parking, the entrance, but it’s worth it because we got him back.”
Artists Lori Antoinette, Monica Mortimer and her sister Sofie Mortimer worked on a large, striking chalk art display featuring giant, bright orange poppies on the floor inside the R. Rex Parris Show Arena, which had STEM and arts and culture displays. The art was an advertisement for a future public art event, on Sept. 17, in Lancaster.
“Instead of POW WOW this year, we’re doing AV Walls,” Antoinette said.
The AV Walls Fest will be held, Sept. 17, at American Heroes Park in Lancaster.
“We’re going to totally fill that,” Antoinette said. “I’ve got 20 artists coming in.”
The 20 artists are part of the Chalk Mafia art collective.
The California Poppy Festival will conclude from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, at the AV Fair and Event Center, 2551 West Ave. H.
Tickets cost $13 for general admission. Tickets for children six and older, seniors and retired military with a valid ID cost $8. Parking costs $10.
