LANCASTER (CNS) — A driver was killed and his passenger injured this morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing.
The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said.
The vehicle was northbound on 20th Street West when the road turned from pavement to dirt and the driver apparently lost control, Prottung said.
The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Paramedics took the passenger to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening. The passenger’s age and gender were not available.
A news videographer at the scene said there were witness reports that the two vehicles were racing at the time of the crash. Prottung said he was not able to confirm that report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.