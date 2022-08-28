Obit White House Pastry Chef

White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier shows off the 45 pound Easter egg and replica of Barney, the president’s dog, in 2002, as he prepares for the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

 Ron Edmonds/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at age 78.

His death was confirmed, Saturday, by the White House Historical Association, which said he died, Friday, following a short illness.

