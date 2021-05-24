Roger Hawkins, who played drums on numerous pop and soul hits of the 1960s and ’70s and was among the architects of the funky sound that became identified with Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died Thursday at his home in Sheffield, Alabama. He was 75.
His death was confirmed by his friend and frequent musical collaborator David Hood, who said Hawkins had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other conditions.
An innately soulful musician, Hawkins initially distinguished himself in the mid-’60s as a member of the house band at producer Rick Hall’s FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. (The initials stand for Florence Alabama Music Enterprises.) His colleagues were keyboardist Barry Beckett, guitarist Jimmy Johnson and Hood, who played bass. Hood is the last surviving member of that rhythm section.
Hawkins’ less-is-more approach to drumming at FAME — often little more than a cymbal and a snare — can be heard on Percy Sledge’s gospel-steeped “When a Man Loves a Woman,” a No. 1 pop single in 1966. He was also a driving force behind Aretha Franklin’s imperious “Respect,” a No. 1 pop hit the next year, as well as her Top 10 singles “Chain of Fools” (1967) and “Think” (1968).
Remarkably, none of the four members of the FAME rhythm section could read music. They extemporized their parts in response to what was happening in the studio.
“Nobody really suggested anything to play; we would interpret it,” Hawkins said in a 2017 interview with Modern Drummer magazine. “Now that I look back at what we did, in addition to being musicians, we were really arrangers as well. It was up to us to come up with the part.”
In his 2015 memoir, “The Man From Muscle Shoals: My Journey From Shame to FAME,” Hall attributed the transformation of the middle section of Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances,” a Top 10 hit recorded at FAME in 1966, to the genius of Hawkins.
“All the musicians stopped playing except Roger Hawkins, who continued to play with every ounce of strength he had in his body,” Hall recalled. “I poured the echo into the drums, and Pickett started screaming, ‘Nah, nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah.’ ”
Hawkins said that a principal influence on his playing was Al Jackson Jr., the drummer with Booker T. &the MGs, the rhythm section at Stax Records. “Through listening to Al Jackson is how I learned to build a drum part in a soul ballad,” he said in a 2019 interview with Alabama magazine.
In 1969, Hawkins and the other members of the FAME rhythm section parted ways with Hall over a financial dispute. They soon opened their own studio, Muscle Shoals Sound, in a former coffin warehouse in nearby Sheffield.
