LONG BEACH — California-based Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand failed Saturday.
The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket’s second stage, the company said in a statement.
The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring company.
Rocket Lab said the rocket’s first stage successfully parachuted into the ocean and crews were working to recover it. The company is trying to develop a capability to recover and reuse Electron first stages.
Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach and has launch sites on New Zealand’s Mahia peninsula and Wallops Island, Virginia.
