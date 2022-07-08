VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — A Minotaur II+ rocket exploded moments after takeoff from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base, officials said, Thursday.
Base officials said there were no injuries after the rocket exploded at 11:01 p.m., Wednesday, raining debris down onto the launch pad, according to a base statement.
“We always have emergency response teams on standby prior to every launch,” said Col. Kris Barcomb, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander.
The scheduled test launch was a first supporting the development of the Air Force’s new Mk21A re-entry vehicle that will be used on the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to officials.
