The Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition returns to Eastside High School this week, with high school robotics teams competing on Friday and Saturday. The public is invited to the free event, where they can witness robots going up against each like in this game from last year.

 Photo courtesy of Kirsten Van Langenhoven

LANCASTER — Hundreds of high school students and mentors from across California and Arizona, and as far away as Switzerland, will arrive in Lancaster this week to take part in the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition at Eastside High School.

This is the Aerospace Valley Regional’s fourth year of competition, following a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time since 2019 that the free event is once again fully open to the public.

