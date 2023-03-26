LANCASTER — Hundreds of high school students and mentors from across California and Arizona, and as far away as Switzerland, will arrive in Lancaster this week to take part in the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition at Eastside High School.
This is the Aerospace Valley Regional’s fourth year of competition, following a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time since 2019 that the free event is once again fully open to the public.
The competition is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education.
Teams around the world create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams will vie for a berth in the finals April 19-22 in Houston.
In all, 36 teams will take part in the event, which runs from Thursday through Saturday. Five teams from local high schools — Lancaster, Quartz Hill, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Rosamond and Knight — will represent the host Aerospace Valley.
This year’s game is called “Charged Up” and has an energy theme, with Haas as the presenting sponsor. Robots must collect traffic cones or cubes and place them in a framework to earn points, with extra points awarded for creating blocks of these playing pieces. At the end of the two-minute match, additional points are earned for robots situated on tilting platforms, or docks, in the center of the playing field.
The event will kick off with a flyover by a NASA jet at approximately 8:15 a.m., on Thursday, before teams rev up their robots for a series of practice matches.
The real competition begins on Friday, as students work together in three-team alliances to earn enough points to make it to the final rounds on Saturday.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday with opening ceremonies, followed by matches running until about 5:45 p.m. on Friday and ending with an awards ceremony. Saturday’s matches and awards ceremony will conclude at about 4:40 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors may also visit the adjacent “pit area,” where teams work on their robots between matches and willingly share their experiences with others.
The Aerospace Valley Regional will also feature a sponsors row, with information from NASA, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Edwards Air Force Base, Boeing and JT4LLC. These sponsors not only provide support for event, but also provided numerous volunteers to staff it.
Organizers also acknowledged the support of the Antelope Valley Union High School District for making the Aerospace Valley Regional possible.
