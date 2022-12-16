LANCASTER — The students of Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics Team 399 are spreading holiday cheer again, this year, by hosting a Winter Wonderland.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at Lancaster High School, 44701 32nd St. West. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
“As we await for the new season to begin, we are holding one of our biggest off-season events, Winter Wonderland,” the team’s Public Relations lead, Katelyn McClanahan, said in an email.
The team members have been hard at work building games from scratch and creating dozens of fantastic decorations for the event, she said.
In addition to the displays — perfect for photo opportunities — the Wonderland will include a light show, activities, games, prizes and hot chocolate for sale.
In the spirit of Christmas, the team is also hoping to collect as many donations as possible to give to those in need during Winter Wonderland. Team members are accepting unwrapped toy donations to benefit Lost Angels Children’s Project in Lancaster.
This is the second year the team has hosted the event, providing an opportunity to dust off or learn skills that will be needed once the robotics season kicks off, on Jan. 7. The season spans the six-week build period, in which teams in FIRST Robotics Competition design and build large-scale robots to perform certain tasks to compete in matches, held in the early spring.
The season culminates in the FIRST Championship, in April.
