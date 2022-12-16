Eagle Robotics Winter Wonderland

The members of Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics team have been hard at work creating decorations and building games from scratch for their Winter Wonderland event, which opens to the public, on Saturday and Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Eagle Robotics Team 399

LANCASTER — The students of Lancaster High School’s Eagle Robotics Team 399 are spreading holiday cheer again, this year, by hosting a Winter Wonderland.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, at Lancaster High School, 44701 32nd St. West. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

