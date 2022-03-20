LANCASTER — Wanted: volunteers to help staff a robotic competition in which high school teams compete and collaborate in a high-energy event, vying for the opportunity to compete in international championships.
After a pandemic-related hiatus of two years, the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition is back, with a full weekend of high school teams competing at Eastside High School, on April 7 to 9.
“This is the first time they’ve been able to compete in two years,” organizer David Voracek said.
The event will bring student teams and mentors from across California, as well as Turkey and Mexico, for competition and cooperation as they demonstrate their skills and test their robotic prowess. All six local teams will be participating as part of the 35-team slate.
The competition is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Teams around the world create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams will be vying for a berth in the finals in Houston, from April 20 to 23.
Organizers are seeking volunteers to staff the event in myriad ways, from setting up and tearing down the playing field in the Eastside High School gym, to logistical matters such as shepherding teams to and from the playing field. The jobs cover all skill levels and abilities, and volunteers shouldn’t feel they need to have engineering experience to take part.
“We can train them on the job,” Voracek said. “A lot of the tasks don’t take extensive training.”
About 125 volunteers are needed to successfully run the event, and about 75 are signed up so far, volunteer coordinator Maryann Germita said.
Volunteers need not commit for the entire event, which includes set-up, on April 6, through the end of competition and tear-down, on April 9.
There are no prerequisites for volunteering, although organizers are seeking those age 16 and up, and no prior experience with FIRST is necessary.
Volunteers may sign up at https://www.avregional.org/volunteer. Questions may be sent to rpc@avregional.org
This is the Aerospace Valley Regional’s delayed third year; the third event had been scheduled shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and businesses two years ago.
NASA has provided the primary sponsorship for the event’s first three years, and organizers are seeking additional sponsors to help it to continue.
In addition to NASA, the event is also sponsored locally by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Boeing is the presenting sponsor of the FIRST Robotic Competition game this year, called Rapid React.
The game has a transportation theme. Robots must collect large rubber balls, or “cargo,” and deposit them into the upper and lower bins in the center of the playing field, or “tarmac.” At the end of the game, the robots rush to “hangars” and traverse overhead rungs, like a playground monkey bars. Points are awarded to the three-team alliances for placing cargo in the bins and for climbing the rungs.
Resetting the playing field in between matches — returning cargo to the starting point, for instance — is one of the volunteer duties.
“We really would like volunteers to come in and people sponsoring to come out and see the regional,” Voracek said.
Visit avregional.org for details about the Aerospace Valley Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.