LANCASTER — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition returned, April 7 through 9, bringing with it a chance for high school students to demonstrate their prowess and “gracious professionalism” on and off the competition playing field.
Hundreds of high school students and mentors on 35 teams from as far away as Turkey and Mexico, as well as all over California, journeyed to Eastside High School for the event.
“(We had) pretty positive feedback from all the teams,” organizer David Voracek said.
The competition was part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Teams around the world create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams vied for a berth in the finals in Houston, which are concluding, today.
This year’s game, Rapid React, has a transportation theme. Robots must collect large rubber balls, or “cargo,” and deposit them into the upper and lower bins in the center of the playing field, or “tarmac.” At the end of the game, the robots rush to “hangars” and traverse overhead rungs, like a playground monkey bars. Points are awarded to the three-team alliances for placing cargo in the bins and for climbing the rungs.
All six local teams took part in the regional, with some performing well on the playing field and others winning off-field awards.
“Our teams did pretty well,” Voracek said.
Rosamond High School’s team placed ninth for the final matches, allowing it to select other teams for its three-team alliance. They chose Lancaster High School’s team.
The showing was especially good considering the Rosamond team is made up entirely of rookies, with no previous competition experience, Voracek said.
Lancaster High School won the prestigious Chairman’s Award, securing a berth in the Championship. They were the only local team to advance.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s team, which has a long history of success, was awarded the Gracious Professionalism Award, for demonstrating the unique version of sportsmanship, on and off the field, that FIRST stresses in all its programs.
Quartz Hill High School’s team won the Imagery Award, presented to the team with the best visual aesthetic for its robot creation and the team itself.
Lancaster High School’s Maryann Molina was named a FIRST Dean’s List finalist at the regional, for demonstrating great student leadership, combined with technical expertise and accomplishment.
Some 120 volunteers — primarily first-time participants — took part, covering everything from judging and setting up the playing field to registering and escorting teams to and from the competition area.
This volunteer force is essential for the event’s success, organizer Maryann Germita said.
“Everyone just jumped right in and did whatever needed to help out,” she said.
The event hosts, Eastside High School, provided not only the space for the competition in the school’s gyms, but also a number of students who pitched in to help — even though the school does not yet have a robotics team of its own.
Students from the school’s multimedia program ran the equipment for the livestream of the events on Twitch, and players from the football team lent their muscle to preparing the playing field, covering the gym floor with plywood, organizers said.
“They did all the heavy lifting,” Germita said of the football team. “With them coming in, we finished in no time.”
“It was well-supported by the (Antelope Valley Union High School District) school Board,” Voracek said. “It really helped.”
AV Regional sponsors, including NASA, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Edwards Air Force Base, also contributed volunteers and speakers for each day’s opening ceremony.
One new feature at this year’s event was a mobile fabrication shop, provided by NASA for robotic events. Based at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, the shop is staffed by a NASA crew who manufactured or repaired parts for teams on the spot.
The shop executed 60-some work orders for teams over the course of the event, Voracek said.
“It was so cool,” organizer Donita Winn said.
The Aerospace Valley Regional, which just completed its third event, is seeking major sponsors to continue the success. It received a grant from NASA for the initial three years, but now requires additional, substantial funding to continue the event, which organizers note exemplifies the area’s long history of technical innovation in the aerospace world.
“We’re going to be doing this for major sponsors next year to keep this going,” Voracek said.
The event requires about $80,000 to $90,000 to host, and organizers are looking for either a major corporate sponsor or multiple sponsors who would each cover a portion of the event, say the playing field, or food for the volunteers through the weekend.
