LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Robin Wynne, a justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court who wrote court rulings in high-profile cases on issues such as voter ID and recreational marijuana, has died. He was 70.
Wynne died Wednesday night, said Marty Sullivan, the director of the state Administrative Office of the Courts. Sullivan’s email did not give a cause of death.
Wynne died months after winning a second eight-year term on the state Supreme Court. A former state appeals court judge, Wynne was first elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014 and took office the following year.
He had served two terms in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat in the 1980s.
Wynne won reelection in November after a campaign where he stressed the court’s independence and the importance of basing rulings on the law, not politics. He defeated District Judge Chris Carnahan, a former executive director of the state Republican Party in the November runoff for the nonpartisan court seat.
“I know what’s popular and what’s not popular, but that’s not what we base our decisions on,” Wynne told The Associated Press in an interview last year.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican who took office in January, praised Wynne’s service to the state as “immeasurable.”
“Justice Wynne could have been anything – a pastor, a politician, a businessman – and chose instead to devote his life to Arkansans and the law,” Sanders said in a statement. “For that, we are all eternally grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.