LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Robin Wynne, a justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court who wrote court rulings in high-profile cases on issues such as voter ID and recreational marijuana, has died. He was 70.

Wynne died Wednesday night, said Marty Sullivan, the director of the state Administrative Office of the Courts. Sullivan’s email did not give a cause of death.

