Obit Roberts Football

Southern California fullback C.R. Roberts (42) leaps over a California defender during a 1955 game in Berkeley. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped USC beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — C.R. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped Southern California beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87.

Roberts died of natural causes on Tuesday at a care facility in suburban Norwalk, the university said Wednesday after being informed by his daughter Dr. Cathy Creasia.

