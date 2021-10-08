Robert Schiffmann, who first glimpsed a microwave oven in the early 1960s in his job as a scientist for a bakery equipment company before becoming one of the technology’s leading experts, developing products and processes to expand its capabilities, died, Sept. 4, in Wall Township, New Jersey. He was 86.
His death, at a stepson’s home, was caused by liver failure, his son, Rob, said.
Microwaves would enchant Schiffmann for 60 years, most of which he spent as a researcher and consultant, testing, tinkering and toying with the ovens that lined the shelves of his third-floor laboratory in his Manhattan brownstone. He held 28 patents.
“Microwaves are my friends,” he told People magazine in 1988. “I imagine them bouncing around inside an oven and think about how the product in there looks to them.”
Schiffmann wanted to prove that microwaves were good for more than reheating leftovers. He created microwaveable caramel popcorn, crust for microwaveable frozen potpies, microwaveable oatmeal and a microwave crisper. He developed one system to thaw frozen doughnuts and another to microwave foods without removing their packaging.
In the early 1980s, he and Ken Eke, an engineer and designer, created the Half Time Oven, which used recirculated hot air and microwaves to cut cooking time. It was sold on television on QVC and licensed to the companies Brother International and Apollo Worldwide.
“He would criticize everything you did, which made him wonderful, because it made you rethink what you were doing,” Eke said in a phone interview.
They later worked on a microwave product to sterilize dental utensils, but it was never commercialized.
“He was a microwave guru,” Eke said.
Schiffmann was treated like one on Quora, the website. Over the past few years he answered hundreds of questions about microwaves, including how to cook pasta without drying it out (with water); why French fries get soggy (because the air in a microwave is cold); and why ice doesn’t melt in a microwave (it can barely absorb microwave energy).
“Can you microwave cardboard?” he was asked.
“Not a very good idea,” he answered, “very likely to catch fire.”
Robert Franz Schiffmann was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Manhattan. His father, Franz, was a tool and die maker, and his mother, Sophie (Bolling) Schiffmann, was a homemaker. They also ran a rooming house out of their brownstone, on West 88th Street, to which Robert would return to live in 1973 and set up his microwave lab.
After earning a bachelor’s in pharmacy at Columbia University in 1955 and a master’s in analytical science and physical chemistry at Purdue University four years later, Schiffmann answered an advertisement for “a physical chemist with a sense of humor” at DCA Food Industries, a bakery equipment maker, and got the job.
It was there, in 1961, while studying the heat transfer characteristics of deep-fat frying, that he saw a co-worker place a sandwich on a paper plate inside a chrome-plated machine.
“When the guy took the sandwich out, it was warm, but the plate was cool and so was the air in the oven,” he told People. “I couldn’t get over it.”
He quickly microwaved his own sandwich and, over the next 15 minutes, started experimenting. He microwaved doughnut dough, and then a beaker of fat into which he added raw dough, all of which eventually led to his building large microwave doughnut fryers.
