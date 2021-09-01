By Elsa Dixler
The New York Times
Robert Middlekauff, a distinguished historian who wrote what is considered one of the best one-volume histories of the American Revolution as well as a study of George Washington’s experience of the War of Independence, died March 10 at a retirement community in Pleasanton, California. He was 91.
The cause was complications of a stroke, said his wife, Beverly Middlekauff. The University of California, Berkeley, announced his death in March, but it was not widely reported at the time.
Middlekauff, author of five books, spent most of his career at Berkeley, where he was the Preston Hotchkis professor of history emeritus.
He was best known for “The Glorious Cause: The American Revolution, 1763-1789” (1982), the first work published in the 13-volume Oxford History of the United States. C. Vann Woodward, an original editor of the series, praised Middlekauff’s “masterful command of the subject,” and his assessment of the book has been echoed by most historians. “The Glorious Cause” was a finalist for the 1983 Pulitzer Prize.
The book, a well-written, engaging narrative history, is aimed at general as well as specialist readers. It covers the period from the end of the Seven Years’ War between Britain and France (also known as the French and Indian War) through the ratification of the Constitution, with its focus on the Revolutionary War. But it was published at a time when political and military history were being eclipsed by a new interest in social and cultural history.
Although the book was generally well-received, some reviewers found its approach outdated. For his part, Middlekauff defended the practice of narrative history: “The process of reconstructing what happened,” he said, “may be made to provide an explanation of events and their importance.”
The phrase “glorious cause” comes from George Washington, the book’s central figure. In his prologue, Middlekauff noted that the title was not ironic: The Americans, he wrote, “believed that their cause was glorious — and so do I.” At a time when some historians saw the Revolution as essentially conservative, Middlekauff argued that although the Americans wanted to preserve elements of their past, their “struggle was not conservative, for it was shot through with hope for the future.”
Robert Lawrence Middlekauff was born July 5, 1929, in Yakima, Washington, to Harold and Katherine Ruth (Horne) Middlekauff. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington in 1952, the same year he married Beverly Jo Martin.
He served as a first lieutenant in the Marines from 1952 to 1954, deploying to Korea and Japan.
In addition to his wife, Middlekauff is survived by a daughter, Dr. Holly R. Middlekauff, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles; a son, Sam J. Middlekauff; and three grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.