Knievel

Knievel

 Kenneth Lambert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, in 1989, and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel died, early Friday, at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said.

