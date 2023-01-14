LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, in 1989, and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
Robbie Knievel died, early Friday, at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said.
“Daredevils don’t live easy lives,” Kelly Knievel told The Associated Press. “He was a great daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did.”
As a boy, Robbie Knievel began on his bicycle to emulate his famous father, Evel Knievel, who died, in 2007, in Clearwater, Florida.
But where Evel Knievel famously almost died from injuries when he crashed his Harley-Davidson during a jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas, in 1967, Robbie completed the jump, in 1989, using a specially designed Honda.
Robbie Knievel also made headline-grabbing Las Vegas Strip jumps over a row of limousines, in 1998, at the Tropicana Hotel; between two buildings at the Jockey Club, in 1999; and a New Year’s Eve jump amid fireworks in front of a volcano attraction at The Mirage, on Dec. 31, 2008.
After a crash-landing to complete a motorcycle leap over a 220-foot chasm at an Indian reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park, in 1999, Robbie Knievel noted that his father always wanted to jump the spectacular natural landmark in Arizona, but never did. Robbie Knievel broke his leg in his crash.
Evel Knievel instead attempted to soar over a mile-wide Snake River Canyon chasm in Idaho, in September 1974. His rocket-powered cycle crashed into the canyon while his escape parachute deployed.
Robbie Knievel’s brother recalled other stunts including a 2004 jump over a row of military aircraft on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, a museum in New York.
