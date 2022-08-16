LANCASTER — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Rowland Heights was arrested, early Friday, in Lancaster.
Demoyrie Watts, 21, was arrested when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials searched a residence in the 45000 block of Spearman Avenue, near Antelope Valley High School.
He is being held on $150,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department records.
Sheriff’s officials are still searching for a second suspect in the July 9 robbery, Capt. Steven Ruiz of the Major Crimes Bureau said, Monday.
Two Black men, wearing hoodies and both armed with handguns, allegedly robbed an Asian man and woman who were placing items in the trunk of their car outside the 99 Ranch Market, an Asian supermarket, in Rowland Heights.
In a cell phone video that captured the incident, the men can be seen pushing the couple to the ground beside their car.
“They were immediately assaulted by the robbers and received physical injuries,” Ruiz said.
A Rolex watch was stolen off the man’s arm, he said. News reports at the time reported it was worth $60,000.
The men fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger with paper plates.
The cell phone video “provided one of the pieces of the puzzle that helped us solve this crime,” Ruiz said, in praising the efforts of community members to provide information that led to the arrest.
At the residence where Watts was arrested, officials found the weapon used in the robbery, his vehicle and other evidence, Ruiz said.
Watts has a previous felony conviction for carjacking, officials said.
They believe Watts, and his partner who’s still at large, are involved in several other robberies throughout Los Angeles County.
No name or description of the second suspect was released.
“It’s still a very active investigation,” Ruiz said.
At this point, officials do not have information to indicate the robbery was a hate crime, he said.
City News Service contributed to this report.
