Rowland Heights suspect

Major Crime Bureau Capt. Steven Ruiz (left) provided information on the arrest of a man in Lancaster suspected in an armed robbery in Rowland Heights, during a press conference, Monday, with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva (right).

LANCASTER — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Rowland Heights was arrested, early Friday, in Lancaster.

Demoyrie Watts, 21, was arrested when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials searched a residence in the 45000 block of Spearman Avenue, near Antelope Valley High School.

