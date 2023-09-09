Latest News
- City considers candidates for council seat
- Female vets hit the mark, bond
- Littlerock picks up first win of season
- Turnovers plague Knights in shut out loss to Patriots
- How to know when vegetables ready to be picked
- Community news, Sept. 9, 2023
- Schools seek Box Tops for Education
- Seeking to set boundaries in the workplace
- Lancaster-owned land parcel sold for $77,000
- New Palmdale ice cream shop draws plenty of fans
- Woman shot to death in Pearblossom
- PONY baseball field complex is leveled
- Lancaster hiring its own police force
- AVUHSD investigating its former law firm
- Hawks seeing surge in numbers
- Royals outlast Eagles
- Record livestock auction
- Keppel trustees OK charter renewal
- Letters From Readers, Aug. 15, 2023 (1)
- Letters From Readers, Aug. 19, 2023 (1)
- Republican support for gun restrictions slips (1)
- Trump’s bond set at $200K in Georgia (1)
- Biden’s summit goal: Show US is trustworthy (1)
- Georgia case against Trump problematic (1)
- Falcons fly to first victory (1)
- Suit: ‘Insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again (1)
- Port of LA makes progress to cut emissions (1)
- US divided along party lines over Trump (1)
- Pence after debate: ‘Elections are about choices’ (1)
- Trump has scowl for mug shot in Georgia (1)
