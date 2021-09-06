Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• New traffic pattern at Fifth Street West and Auto Center Drive. The traffic signal at the intersection has been turned on, and the intersection is no longer a four-way stop.
• Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1,000 feet north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements.
• Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive, intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction.
• Taintor Road between Delacour Drive and Hendon Drive, intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S between Cemetery Road and 30th Street East for utility adjustments and striping work.
• Intermittent lane closures of the eastbound No. 2 lane of Avenue S west of 25th Street East for tree removal and maintenance.
• Intermittent lane closures on 25th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Elizabeth Lake Road for utility adjustments and striping work.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th streets east for storm drain installation.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
• Intermittent lane closure on Avenue O-8 at 11th Street West for utility and street improvements. Traffic signal may be flashing red (four-way stop) at times for certain phases of the traffic control plan.
• The City of Palmdale has hired Manhole Adjusting, Inc. to implement its yearly residential road cape seal treatment program, which will be done in various neighborhoods. Everyone affected will receive a notice explaining the general process and a detailed notice identifying any street closures. This is a multistage project that will restrict on-street parking during the surface preparation phase and require daytime street closures during the chip seal and slurry seal phases. Residents may be required to park a short distance from their homes or immediate streets while the work phase is completed, as will be indicated on the no-parking signs. All streets will be open at the end of the work day. Contact Manhole Adjusting, Inc. directly at (323) 558-8000 regarding any questions or concerns.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
