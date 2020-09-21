Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway Intersection Closure
Los Angeles County Public Works road maintenance crews will be resurfacing the intersection at Pearblossom and Sierra highways. The intersection will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. today through Wednesday. Limited access for local traffic and emergency vehicles will be maintained and directed by flaggers. Caltrans will be closing the Antelope Valley Freeway ramps at Exit 30 (Pearblossom Highway) to perform ramp maintenance at the same time.
• Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct bridge to Valley Springs Road, full closure for roadway reconstruction work through November.
While Pearblossom Highway is closed, passenger vehicles will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Highway and Fort Tejon Road. Local access will be provided to residents in the construction area, as needed and as construction permits. Travelers/commuters are advised to expect delays and to take alternate routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P or Columbia Way (Avenue M) are alternate east/west routes through the City to consider.
Commercial trucks having a manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must stay on designated truck routes, such as Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road (see Title 10 of the Palmdale Municipal Code). Avenues S and R are not designated truck routes. Trucks are permitted on non-truck routes when it is the shortest and most direct route to perform a pickup or delivery. A map of the City’s truck routes can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/513/Truck-Routes-PDF
For details, visit the project website, http://www.pearblossomrebuild.com/index.html, email info@PearblossomRebuild.com or call (855) 211-2200.
• Pearblossom Highway from Sierra Highway to the California Aqueduct for resurfacing by Los Angeles County Public Works road maintenance crews as Phase 1 of the Pearblossom Highway Resurfacing Project. The roadway will remain closed to traffic except for local residents (Old Nadeau Road and Small Road) and emergency vehicle access.
• Intermittent lane closures east of 30th Street East for sewer repairs. Most locations should only take one or two days to complete.
• Sidewalk replacement beginning today at Domenic Massari Park. Obey closed construction areas during removal and replacement of the sidewalk throughout the park.
• Taintor Road from Delacour Drive to Hendon Drive, shoulder closure for street improvements.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Avenue R-8 west of 20th Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Avenue R-8 west of 50th Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the south side of Avenue R-4 west of 55th Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
•Intermittent closures on eastbound Palmdale Boulevard at 40th Street East for installation of handicap ramps.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
• New traffic patter in place on eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) from 15th to 30th streets. Traffic control is set up for the construction of the center medians, landscape, and street improvements. There will be limited left turns at most intersections between 15th and 30th streets west. There will also be traffic signal modification work at 20th and 25th streets west including the installation of new traffic signal poles. The traffic signals at these locations will be on red flash (four way stop) at times during this work. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Lancaster Boulevard will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to accommodate Hot Summer Nights.
• Weekly street closure on Lancaster Boulevard between Fern and Ehrlich avenues during the farmer’s market from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue I between Challenger Way and 35th Street East due to Public Works Construction Project 17-014 and 17-015. Improvements include walkways, curb and gutter, street light improvements, buffered bike lanes, signing, striping and slurry.
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bicycle lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Lane closures and detours at Avenue H-10 and Saigon Avenue, Avenue H-12 and Saigon Avenue, and Challenger Way and Kettering Street due to Public Works Construction Project 20-002, Sewer Rehabilitation Project.
• Curb, gutter and sidewalk repair work within the bike lane on northbound and southbound 35th Street West between avenues K-8 and L due to Public Works Construction Project 20-003.
• Intermittent lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, Avenue J between 10th and 15th streets west, and Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.