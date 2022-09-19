Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program that is under construction in various neighborhoods. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require parking a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the work day, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs.
• Intermittent lane closures or lane encroachment on Sixth Street East between avenues Q and R for utility preparation ahead of upcoming resurfacing work.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left eastbound and westbound lanes between 30th and 40th streets east for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left eastbound and westbound lanes between Casa Verde Drive and Cemetery Road for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R for Parks tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures for Palmdale Transportation Center tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard between Country Club Drive and the Antelope Valley Freeway overpass for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Shoulder closure and lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Pearblossom Highway between 37th and 40th streets east for utility company work.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane of 47th Street East between avenues R and R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Avenue R between 15th and 17th streets east for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from 35th Street East to Janus Drive for utility work.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East for utility and road work.
• Closure of Avenue R from Division Street to 1,000 feet east of Division Street for sewer improvements.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Lane and shoulder closures on Third Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work.
• Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway just west of 47th Street East for water line construction.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements, and south side from dry utility work.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.