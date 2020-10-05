Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct bridge to Valley Springs Road, full closure for roadway reconstruction work through November.
While Pearblossom Highway is closed, passenger vehicles will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Highway and Fort Tejon Road. Local access will be provided to residents in the construction area, as needed and as construction permits. Travelers/commuters are advised to expect delays and to take alternate routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P or Columbia Way (Avenue M) are alternate east/west routes through the City to consider.
Commercial trucks having a manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must stay on designated truck routes, such as Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road (see Title 10 of the Palmdale Municipal Code). Avenues S and R are not designated truck routes. Trucks are permitted on non-truck routes when it is the shortest and most direct route to perform a pickup or delivery. A map of the City’s truck routes can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/513/Truck-Routes-PDF
For details, visit the project website, http://www.pearblossomrebuild.com/index.html, email info@PearblossomRebuild.com or call (855) 211-2200.
• Intermittent lane closures at various locations for sewer repairs in the area bounded by Division Street to the west, 20th Street East to the east, Avenue S to the south and Avenue Q to the north. Most locations should only take one or two days to complete.
•Intermittent road closure on the east side of 47th Street East between Halen Street and Avenue R-4 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the south side of Fairfield Avenue east of Cristallo Court for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the south side of Avenue R-8 between 17th Street East and Gilworth Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 12th Street East north of Avenue R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Zinnia Street south of Spanish Broom Drive and intermittent closure on the south side of Spanish Broom Drive west of Zinnia Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of Division Street north of Gaitano Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Elizabeth Lake Road between Dianron Road and 20th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent closures on eastbound Palmdale Boulevard for installation of handicap ramps.
• Eastbound Palmdale Boulevard at 40th Street East, intermittent closures for installation of handicap ramps.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
• New traffic patter in place on eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) from 15th to 30th streets. Traffic control is set up for the construction of the center medians, landscape, and street improvements. There will be limited left turns at most intersections between 15th and 30th streets west. There will also be traffic signal modification work at 20th and 25th streets west including the installation of new traffic signal poles. The traffic signals at these locations will be on red flash (four way stop) at times during this work. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
• Lane closures on 50th Street West from avenues N to N-8 for street improvements. Phase 2 is in place and the street removals in the center of the street is underway.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Lancaster Boulevard will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to accommodate Hot Summer Nights.
• Weekly street closure on Lancaster Boulevard between Fern and Ehrlich avenues during the farmer’s market from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue I between Challenger Way and 35th Street East due to Public Works Construction Project 17-014 and 17-015. Improvements include walkways, curb and gutter, street light improvements, buffered bike lanes, signing, striping and slurry.
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bicycle lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Lane closures and detours at Avenue H-10 and Saigon Avenue, Avenue H-12 and Saigon Avenue, and Challenger Way and Kettering Street due to Public Works Construction Project 20-002, Sewer Rehabilitation Project.
• Curb, gutter and sidewalk repair work within the bike lane on northbound and southbound 35th Street West between avenues K-8 and L due to Public Works Construction Project 20-003.
• Intermittent lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, Avenue J between 10th and 15th streets west, and Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.