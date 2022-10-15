Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Oct. 15, unless otherwise noted, include:
• The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program that is under construction in various neighborhoods. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require parking a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the work day, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs.
• Full closure of 10th Street East between Avenue R and Palmdale Boulevard. Detours will be in place.
• Intermittent lane encroachment on Sixth Street East between Avenue Q and Palmdale Boulevard for striping work
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Sixth Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R for structural pavement deflective testing.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R/Rayburn Road between Sierra Highway and Tierra Subida Avenue for structural pavement deflective testing.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of 10th Street West from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Elizabeth Lake Road for structural pavement deflective testing.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of 35th Street East between avenues R and S for structural pavement deflective testing.
• Intermittent closures of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West for street work.
• Intermittent lane closures on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 15th and 30th streets west for sewer maintenance work.
• Full closure of Rancho Vista Park and intermittent right-of-way closure on Bolz Ranch Road, Town Center Drive and 35th Street West for Park sod installation.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures at Poncitlán Square for tree trimming.
•Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound and eastbound lanes of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Dunbar Street and 30th Street West for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left southbound lane on the west side of 20th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Clear Water Avenue for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of 30th Street West between Bairritz Avenue and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Bairritz Avenue between Chantilly Lane and 30th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Seville Avenue and Montellano Avenue for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Town Center Drive between 30th Street West and Pebble Way for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane of 30th Street West between Club Rancho Drive and Town Center Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures at Sam Yellen Park for tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the south side of Sorrell Avenue between 42nd Street East and Elmira Street for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of 42nd Steet East between Avenue S-4 and Sorrell Avenue for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Avenue S-8 between Solvay Street and 42nd Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of 35th Street East between Fairfield Avenue and Southview Court for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the north side of Town Center Drive between 30th and 35th streets west for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Eastbound lane closure on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Country Club Drive and Fifth Street West between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., today, for SCE power pole replacement.
• Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures at Marie Kerr Park for Parks tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right southbound lane on Town Center Drive between Heathrow Drive and Vitrina Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R for Parks tree trimming.
• Shoulder closure and lane closure of the right eastbound lane on Pearblossom Highway between 37th and 40th streets east for utility company work.
• Intermittent closure of the left southbound lane of 47th Street East between avenues R and R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent closure of the right eastbound lane of Avenue R between 15th and 17th streets east for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R between 35th Street East and Janus Drive for utility work.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement.
• Closure of Avenue R from Division Street to 1,000 feet east of Division Street for sewer improvements.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East for utility and road work.
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east.
• Lane and shoulder closures on Third Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements, and south side from dry utility work.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
