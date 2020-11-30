Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct bridge to Valley Springs Road, full closure for roadway reconstruction work through November.
While Pearblossom Highway is closed, passenger vehicles will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Highway and Fort Tejon Road. Local access will be provided to residents in the construction area, as needed and as construction permits. Travelers/commuters are advised to expect delays and to take alternate routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P or Columbia Way (Avenue M) are alternate east/west routes through the City to consider.
Commercial trucks having a manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must stay on designated truck routes, such as Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road (see Title 10 of the Palmdale Municipal Code). Avenues S and R are not designated truck routes. Trucks are permitted on non-truck routes when it is the shortest and most direct route to perform a pickup or delivery. A map of the City’s truck routes can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/513/Truck-Routes-PDF
For details, visit the project website, http://www.pearblossomrebuild.com/index.html, email info@PearblossomRebuild.com or call (855) 211-2200.
• Intermittent lane closures at 10th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) for street improvements and median work through Nov. 25. This is for the new AM/PM gas station. The signal will be in red-flash mode. There will be two phases of traffic control with new lane patterns. Expect delays.
• Temporary intersection closures on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 15th and 30th streets west. Intersections will be closed one at a time to through traffic and right turns only will be required. The intersections will be closed only long enough to complete the work and will be reopened as soon as possible. There will be one day for the milling of the existing asphalt and another day for placement of the new asphalt pavement. There will be uneven payment with ramps in between the milling and the repaving operations.
• Sewer repairs on 53rd and 57th streets east, extending to Avenue S. 53rd Street East will be closed at the south end near the Avenue S frontage road. Eastbound Avenue S from 55th to 53rd streets east will be reduced to one lane. The frontage road will be closed from Sabal to Populus avenues, including closure of the left turn from Avenue S to northbound 53rd Street East. Residents can detour on 52nd Street East Avenue R-12, and 55th Street East to access the neighborhood. Also closed will be 57th Street East at the north end near Avenue S. Intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures on Avenue S will also be required to complete the repair. Residents on 57th Street East can use Alder Street and Tamarack Lane to access Avenue S.
• Single lane flagged traffic on Division Street, 600 feet to 1,500 feet north of Avenue R for water line construction.
• Single lane flagged traffic on Division Street from 600 feet to 1,500 feet north of Avenue R for water line construction. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
• Intermediate nighttime lane closures on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 40th Street East for sewer repair and installation. Work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
• Intermediate nighttime lane closures on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 40th Street East for sewer repair and installation. Work to be performed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m..
• Single lane flagged traffic on Division Street from 600 to 1,500 feet north of Avenue R for water line construction.
• Closure of the eastbound right lane on Avenue P at 25th Street East for water line work. The signal at 25th Street East will be on red flash (four way stop) during this work.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.