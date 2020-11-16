Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct bridge to Valley Springs Road, full closure for roadway reconstruction work through November.
While Pearblossom Highway is closed, passenger vehicles will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Highway and Fort Tejon Road. Local access will be provided to residents in the construction area, as needed and as construction permits. Travelers/commuters are advised to expect delays and to take alternate routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard, Avenue P or Columbia Way (Avenue M) are alternate east/west routes through the City to consider.
Commercial trucks having a manufacturer’s gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must stay on designated truck routes, such as Sierra Highway, Palmdale Boulevard, 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road (see Title 10 of the Palmdale Municipal Code). Avenues S and R are not designated truck routes. Trucks are permitted on non-truck routes when it is the shortest and most direct route to perform a pickup or delivery. A map of the City’s truck routes can be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/513/Truck-Routes-PDF
For details, visit the project website, http://www.pearblossomrebuild.com/index.html, email info@PearblossomRebuild.com or call (855) 211-2200.
• Intermittent lane closures on the north side of Pearblossom Highway east of 47th Street East and the east side of 47th Street East north of Pearblossom Highway for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closures at 10th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) for street improvements and median work through Nov. 25. This is for the new AM/PM gas station. The signal will be in red-flash mode. There will be two phases of traffic control with new lane patterns. Expect delays.
• Single lane flagged traffic on Division Street from 600 feet to 1,500 feet north of Avenue R for water line construction. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 45th Street East north of Avenue R for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the right 2 lane on the east side of 55th Street East from north of Avenue R-8 to Russ Place for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of eastbound and westbound left lanes on Palmdale Boulevard east of Fifth Street East for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway south of Technology Drive for General Benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of 55th Street West north of Max Godde Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 12th Street East north of Avenue R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming.
• Closure of the eastbound right lane on Avenue P for water line work. The signal at 25th Street East will be on Red Flash (four way stop) during this work. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
• Intermittent lane closures at various locations for sewer repairs within Palmdale. Most locations should take only one or two days to complete.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
• New traffic pattern in place on eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) from 15th to 30th streets. Traffic control is set up for the construction of the center medians, landscape, and street improvements. There will be limited left turns at most intersections between 15th and 30th streets west. There will also be traffic signal modification work at 20th and 25th streets west including the installation of new traffic signal poles. The traffic signals at these locations will be on red flash (four way stop) at times during this work. Use alternate routes if possible and expect delays.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Lancaster Boulevard will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to accommodate Hot Summer Nights.
• Weekly street closure on Lancaster Boulevard between Fern and Ehrlich avenues during the farmer’s market from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue I between Challenger Way and 35th Street East due to Public Works Construction Project 17-014 and 17-015. Improvements include walkways, curb and gutter, street light improvements, buffered bike lanes, signing, striping and slurry.
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bicycle lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Lane closures and detours at Avenue H-10 and Saigon Avenue, Avenue H-12 and Saigon Avenue, and Challenger Way and Kettering Street due to Public Works Construction Project 20-002, Sewer Rehabilitation Project.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between avenues K and L from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west, and Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
