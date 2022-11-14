Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Nov. 21, unless otherwise noted, include:
• The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program that is under construction in various neighborhoods. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require parking a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the work day, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs.
• Intermittent lane closure of the left westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement.
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East for utility and road work.
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
• Closure of Avenue R from Division Street to 1,000 feet east of Division Street for sewer improvements.
• Lane and shoulder closures on Third Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L for road work.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
