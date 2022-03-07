Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent closure of the southbound right lane of 25th Street East from Avenue R-6 to Avenue R-8 for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent walking path closure on the east side of 25th Street East between Joshua Hills Drive and Spanish Broom Drive for general benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on northbound Halfmoon Drive from Moonlight Court to Avenue R-12 for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the northbound right lane from Gable View Street to Avenue R-10 for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Spanish Broom Drive from Zinnia Street to Casa Verde Drive for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent closure of the buffer zone east of San Mateo Avenue and west of the Antelope Valley Freeway for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the westbound right lane of Fifth Street West from Alamosa Avenue to Tierra Subida Avenue for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure of the northbound right lane of Division Street from Gaitano Drive to Avenue O for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the eastbound right lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) from Summerwind Avenue to 11th Street West for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent lane closure of the southbound right lane of 25th Street West from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Sycamore Lane for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Intermittent bike path closure on the east side of Sierra Highway between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Columbia Way (Avenue M) for general benefits tree trimming.
• Intermittent shoulder closure on eastbound of Town Center Drive from Pebble Way to 30th Street West for landscape assessment district tree trimming.
• Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway just west of 47th Street East for water line construction.
• Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures at Manzanita Neighborhood House for park tree trimming.
• Street closure on Avenue S-8, west of 40th Street East and lane closures with flagman procedures for northbound and southbound 40th Street East for a water line project.
• Detour in place for street closures between Division Street and Third Street East, between avenues P-12 and Q, for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements.
• Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street for sewer construction. Traffic signal will be in flashing red (four-way stop) mode.
• Intermittent lane closures of 65th Street East from Avenue S to Vittoria Lane as necessary for sewer construction.
• North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East for shoulder work and street improvements, and south side from dry utility work.
• Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1,000 feet north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements.
• Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive, intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction.
• Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th streets east for storm drain installation.
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L for road work.
• Intermittent lane closure on Avenue O-8 at 11th Street West for utility and street improvements. Traffic signal may be flashing red (four-way stop) at times for certain phases of the traffic control plan.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
